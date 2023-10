Step into the world of undead brands Who wants to buy a bankrupt chain like Juicy Couture or Pier One? Someone owns these names — and makes millions of dollars on them. Here's what business is like in the shadow world of undead brands.

Business Step into the world of undead brands Step into the world of undead brands Listen · 4:01 4:01 Who wants to buy a bankrupt chain like Juicy Couture or Pier One? Someone owns these names — and makes millions of dollars on them. Here's what business is like in the shadow world of undead brands. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor