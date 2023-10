Threats against Palestinian, Muslim and Jewish people has spiked since the war began As the war between Hamas and Israel rages on, the diaspora is feeling the pain of discrimination. Advocacy groups in the U.S. report a spike in threats of harassment and violence.

As the war between Hamas and Israel rages on, the diaspora is feeling the pain of discrimination. Advocacy groups in the U.S. report a spike in threats of harassment and violence.