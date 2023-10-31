#2392: The Mayo Clinic : The Best of Car Talk Need a dent fixed and it's off to the autobody shop. Or if you've got transmission trouble, you go to a transmission shop, right? So when Tim from Roanoke realized that he had mayonnaise on his dipstick he naturally turned to the two car guys with the most condiments on their clothes and in their beards. Pass the ketchup and settle in for this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2392: The Mayo Clinic #2392: The Mayo Clinic Listen · 33:57 33:57 Need a dent fixed and it's off to the autobody shop. Or if you've got transmission trouble, you go to a transmission shop, right? So when Tim from Roanoke realized that he had mayonnaise on his dipstick he naturally turned to the two car guys with the most condiments on their clothes and in their beards. Pass the ketchup and settle in for this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor