Dale Earnhardt Jr. : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a stock car racing legend. He's won more than two dozen races and has been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He's since (mostly) retired from racing and recently gotten into writing. His latest release is a children's book called Buster Gets Back on Track. Dale Jr. joins the show to talk his racing career, about writing, and about why he collects wrecked cars from races.

August 31, 2022: Dale Earnhardt Jr. at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Harold Hinson hide caption

Harold Hinson

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a legend of stock car racing. Last year, he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He's won more than two dozen races, including Daytona, twice.

His father, Dale Earnhardt Sr. was also one of racing's greatest drivers. He was also one of its most aggressive and went by the name the Intimidator.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s new children book Buster Gets Back on Track Tommy Nelson hide caption

Tommy Nelson

Like his father, Dale Jr. is a champion. But he's not an intimidator. He's actually kind of a sweetheart who's smart and thoughtful and a little nerdy. So it makes sense that Dale Jr. isn't just a driver, but he's also a writer.

He's written two kids books about a race car named Buster. The new one, Buster Gets Back on Track, isn't about dominating the competition. It's about managing big feelings. In the book, Buster gets stressed, he gets overheated, and he bails on a big race. Before he can come back, he has to learn that it's alright to be upset, and it's alright to take care of yourself.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Bullseye to talk about what inspired him to start writing children's books. He also gets into his career as a stock car racer and how he stays connected to racing by collecting wrecked cars from races.