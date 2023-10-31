Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Harold Hinson Harold Hinson

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a legend of stock car racing. Last year, he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He's won more than two dozen races, including Daytona, twice.

His father, Dale Earnhardt Sr. was also one of racing's greatest drivers. He was also one of its most aggressive and went by the name the Intimidator.

toggle caption Tommy Nelson

Like his father, Dale Jr. is a champion. But he's not an intimidator. He's actually kind of a sweetheart who's smart and thoughtful and a little nerdy. So it makes sense that Dale Jr. isn't just a driver, but he's also a writer.

He's written two kids books about a race car named Buster. The new one, Buster Gets Back on Track, isn't about dominating the competition. It's about managing big feelings. In the book, Buster gets stressed, he gets overheated, and he bails on a big race. Before he can come back, he has to learn that it's alright to be upset, and it's alright to take care of yourself.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Bullseye to talk about what inspired him to start writing children's books. He also gets into his career as a stock car racer and how he stays connected to racing by collecting wrecked cars from races.