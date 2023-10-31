How Horror Creates Meaning

Different kinds of horror stories can be scary, dreadful, terrifying, and even gross. But they can also be rich with meaning.

There's no lack of horror subjects and subgenres to venture into, whether it's slashers, zombies, monsters, ghosts, or vampires. And more niches like highway horror or found footage.

The number of jump scares per horror movie is the lowest it's ever been since 2014, according to The Washington Post.

How do we find meaning in horror movies? Are tropes just... tropes? We gather a panel to discuss.

Joining us for the conversation is Kinitra Brooks. She's the co-editor of the Black horror anthology Sycorax's Daughters. Also with us is Horror Scholar and Professor of Media and Cultural Studies at the University of California at Riverside John Jennings, and Assistant Professor of Horror Studies and Black Queer Studies at Brandeis University Brandon Callender.

