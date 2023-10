Palestinian ambassador to the U.N.: Israel is carrying out a war against civilians NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Palestinian Ambassador to the U.N. Riyad Mansour about the crisis in Gaza. Israel's prime minister has rejected international calls for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Middle East Palestinian ambassador to the U.N.: Israel is carrying out a war against civilians Palestinian ambassador to the U.N.: Israel is carrying out a war against civilians NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Palestinian Ambassador to the U.N. Riyad Mansour about the crisis in Gaza. Israel's prime minister has rejected international calls for a humanitarian ceasefire.