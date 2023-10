House Republicans aim to pass a stand-alone aid package for Israel A roughly $14 billion aid package for Israel, released by House Republicans, is at odds with the White House and the Senate, where leaders want money for Israel linked to money for Ukraine.

A roughly $14 billion aid package for Israel, released by House Republicans, is at odds with the White House and the Senate, where leaders want money for Israel linked to money for Ukraine.