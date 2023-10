A new book tells the life story of screen-and-song legend Lena Horne NPR's Michel Martin talks to Donald Bogle about his book Lena Horne: Goddess Reclaimed. She was a pioneering star of stage and screen in the 1940s, at a time when Hollywood was loathe to show either.

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Donald Bogle about his book Lena Horne: Goddess Reclaimed. She was a pioneering star of stage and screen in the 1940s, at a time when Hollywood was loathe to show either.