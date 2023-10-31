Inter Miami star Lionel Messi receives a record breaking 8th Ballon d'Or

The prestigious honor is given to the world's top soccer player each year. He won the award on Monday — the birthday of the late Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, who would've been 63.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Inter Miami star Lionel Messi just scored a record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or, a prestigious honor given to the world's top soccer player each year. And here's the kicker - he won the award yesterday on the birthday of the late Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, who would have been 63. Messi made sure to shout-out his idol in his acceptance speech, saying wherever you are, Diego, this is also for you. It's MORNING EDITION.

