Spanish Duke and Duchess christened their 2nd daughter with a very long name

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A Spanish duke and duchess recently christened their second daughter with an extremely long name, Sofia Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Angela de la Cruz Micaela del Santisimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santisima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos. Ay, caramba - 25 words - too long, according to local law, so her name must be shortened to be legally registered. Can I recommend a single letter? Works for me. It's MORNING EDITION.

