'Are we not equal human beings?' asks Palestinian doctor demanding cease-fire NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, leader of the Palestinian National Initiative, about the intensifying violence in the Hamas-Israel war and its impact on the West Bank.

'Are we not equal human beings?' asks Palestinian doctor demanding cease-fire

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, leader of the Palestinian National Initiative, about the intensifying violence in the Hamas-Israel war and its impact on the West Bank.