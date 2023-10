Lewiston gunman's mental health was deteriorating prior to shooting, documents show Law enforcement in Maine received multiple reports in recent months of the Lewiston gunman's paranoia and deteriorating mental health, including fears that he might "snap and commit a mass shooting."

