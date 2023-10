The story of a Milwaukee bar's haunted radio Halloween is here with all its stories of ghosts, ghouls and goblins. In a century-old corner bar in Milwaukee, Wis., it's a radio doing the haunting.

Strange News The story of a Milwaukee bar's haunted radio The story of a Milwaukee bar's haunted radio Listen · 4:01 4:01 Halloween is here with all its stories of ghosts, ghouls and goblins. In a century-old corner bar in Milwaukee, Wis., it's a radio doing the haunting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor