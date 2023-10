How lack of independent play is impacting children's mental health NPR's Juana Summers speaks with research professor Peter Gray about the connection between the decline of children's mental health and the decline of independent play.

Children's Health How lack of independent play is impacting children's mental health NPR's Juana Summers speaks with research professor Peter Gray about the connection between the decline of children's mental health and the decline of independent play.