People in Acapulco are trying to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Otis Hurricane Otis has devastated Acapulco, Mexico. The streets are full of desperate people as the government ramps up its response. So far, 48 people are reported dead and 47 are missing.

Latin America People in Acapulco are trying to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Otis Hurricane Otis has devastated Acapulco, Mexico. The streets are full of desperate people as the government ramps up its response. So far, 48 people are reported dead and 47 are missing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor