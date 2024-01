David Byrne On 'Stop Making Sense' : Fresh Air It's the 40th anniversary of Talking Heads' masterpiece concert film, Stop Making Sense. A24 remastered and rereleased the movie, bringing it to new audiences and longtime fans. Talking Heads frontman David Byrne returns to Fresh Air to speak with Terry Gross about songwriting, dancing, and yes, the big suit.

Fresh Air David Byrne On 'Stop Making Sense' David Byrne On 'Stop Making Sense' Listen · 47:43 47:43 It's the 40th anniversary of Talking Heads' masterpiece concert film, Stop Making Sense. A24 remastered and rereleased the movie, bringing it to new audiences and longtime fans. Talking Heads frontman David Byrne returns to Fresh Air to speak with Terry Gross about songwriting, dancing, and yes, the big suit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor