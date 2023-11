Deadline: Undocumented migrants in Pakistan must leave or face deportation NRP's A Martinez talks to Rick Noack, who covers Afghanistan for The Washington Post, about Wednesday's deadline set by the Pakistani government for undocumented migrants to leave or face deportation.

