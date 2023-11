Nearly half of all health workers want to quit. A campaign aims to reverse that A new federal campaign is pushing hospital leaders to change policies and practices to reduce burnout in the health care workforce.

Health Nearly half of all health workers want to quit. A campaign aims to reverse that Nearly half of all health workers want to quit. A campaign aims to reverse that Listen · 2:35 2:35 A new federal campaign is pushing hospital leaders to change policies and practices to reduce burnout in the health care workforce. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor