Google is introducing a new domain: .ing Google Registry's .ing seems destined from some inventive URLs. An early access period has opened to register .ing domains.

Technology Google is introducing a new domain: .ing Google is introducing a new domain: .ing Listen · 0:28 0:28 Google Registry's .ing seems destined from some inventive URLs. An early access period has opened to register .ing domains. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor