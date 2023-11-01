Google is introducing a new domain: .ing

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Google is introducing a new domain a la .com, and this one seems destined for some inventive URLs. The domain is .ing. Common words with -ing endings, such as think-ing (ph), writ-ing (ph) and listen-ing (ph), will end up cost-ing (ph) a pretty penny - potentially over $100,000 a year. So if you're think-ing (ph) of buy-ing (ph) and register-ing (ph) a new domain, best to do it before December 5, when .ing domains become publicly available. It's MORN-ING (ph) EDITION. Is that one taken?

