Hospitals are struggling to overcome various drug shortages Shortages of drugs ranging from life-saving chemotherapies to basic generics are straining the health care system. Hospitals are adapting to chronic interruptions in the supply of medicines.

Health Care Hospitals are struggling to overcome various drug shortages Hospitals are struggling to overcome various drug shortages Audio will be available later today. Shortages of drugs ranging from life-saving chemotherapies to basic generics are straining the health care system. Hospitals are adapting to chronic interruptions in the supply of medicines. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor