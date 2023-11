Munchkin the miniature horse is ready to comfort patients at the Mayo Clinic It's not uncommon to see comfort dogs coming to visit patients at hospitals and nursing homes but now a new animal is making the rounds at Minnesota's Mayo Clinic — meet Munchkin, the miniature horse.

Animals Munchkin the miniature horse is ready to comfort patients at the Mayo Clinic