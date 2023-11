Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand in family business fraud trial Donald Trump Jr., former President Trump's second son, is set to testify in a civil fraud trial in New York.

Law Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand in family business fraud trial Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand in family business fraud trial Listen · 3:25 3:25 Donald Trump Jr., former President Trump's second son, is set to testify in a civil fraud trial in New York. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor