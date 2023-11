A look at Hamas' labyrinthine tunnel network As Israeli troops advance through Gaza, their target is elusive and dangerous: The Hamas tunnels. The underground network includes military headquarters, sleeping areas and workshops to make rockets.

Middle East A look at Hamas' labyrinthine tunnel network A look at Hamas' labyrinthine tunnel network Audio will be available later today. As Israeli troops advance through Gaza, their target is elusive and dangerous: The Hamas tunnels. The underground network includes military headquarters, sleeping areas and workshops to make rockets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor