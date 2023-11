Using AI to follow one goose in a flock could help with conservation efforts Artificial Intelligence is coming to the animal kingdom. Researchers have used advanced facial recognition techniques to track individual geese in a population, and other animal species too.

Artificial Intelligence is coming to the animal kingdom. Researchers have used advanced facial recognition techniques to track individual geese in a population, and other animal species too.