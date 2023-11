Despite post-COVID efforts, the U.S. is still undersupplied with domestic-made PPE Nearly a billion dollars went to trying to boost domestic manufacturing of PPE like masks and gloves. Experts say the effort is foundering and the nation isn't better off than it was three years ago.

