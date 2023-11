'Everybody got it wrong': How did Israel fail to detect Hamas' planned invasion? New York Times reporter Mark Mazzetti says prior to Oct. 7, Israel's leadership was focused on an attack by Iran and its proxies --not Hamas. "They were ... myopic about what the true threat was."

Middle East 'Everybody got it wrong': How did Israel fail to detect Hamas' planned invasion? New York Times reporter Mark Mazzetti says prior to Oct. 7, Israel's leadership was focused on an attack by Iran and its proxies —not Hamas. "They were ... myopic about what the true threat was."