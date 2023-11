Morning news brief Some Americans and other foreign nationals have been able to leave Gaza. The White House is working on a plan to counter Islamophobia. Teachers at public schools in Portland, Oregon, are on strike.

Middle East Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:03 11:03 Some Americans and other foreign nationals have been able to leave Gaza. The White House is working on a plan to counter Islamophobia. Teachers at public schools in Portland, Oregon, are on strike. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor