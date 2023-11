Alfredo Aliaga, who's hiked the Grand Canyon many times, is a recordholder Aliaga, 92, set a record for the oldest person to hike the national park, rim-to-rim. He says the Grand Canyon holds a special place in his heart — it's a place he used to visit with his late wife.

