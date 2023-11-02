Alfredo Aliaga, who's hiked the Grand Canyon many times, is a recordholder

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. Alfredo Aliaga has hiked the Grand Canyon many times, but his trek last month set a new record for the oldest person to hike the national park rim to rim. The 92-year-old says the Grand Canyon holds a special place in his heart. It's a place he used to visit with his late wife. He says, now, the secret to a long and healthy life is pretty simple - good eating, daily exercise, eight hours of sleep each night - habits he picked up in his 70s. See? Never too late to change. It's MORNING EDITION.

