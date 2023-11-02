A pig named Kevin Bacon is back home on his Pennsylvania farm

For weeks the pig's family followed his whereabouts with a drone and tried to lure him back from the woods with treats. What did the trick? A cinnamon bun with pet-branded Benadryl.

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Kevin Bacon is back home on his Pennsylvania farm - to clarify, not the actor. We're talking about a pig who flew the coop - I mean, pen - last month. For weeks, it was a game of hide and seek as his family followed his whereabouts with a drone and tried to lure him back from the woods with treats. What did the trick? A cinnamon bun with pet-branded Benadryl. But don't worry; Kevin Bacon won't become breakfast for anybody. The plan is to keep him as company for young piglets. It's MORNING EDITION.

