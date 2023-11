Did any of the new MLB rules this season make a difference in the game? As the Major League Baseball season ends, NPR's A Martinez talks to former pitcher Mark Gubicza about the new rules put into place this year, and whether they made a difference.

Sports Did any of the new MLB rules this season make a difference in the game? Did any of the new MLB rules this season make a difference in the game? Listen · 3:30 3:30 As the Major League Baseball season ends, NPR's A Martinez talks to former pitcher Mark Gubicza about the new rules put into place this year, and whether they made a difference. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor