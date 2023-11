Secretary Antony Blinken heads back to Israel as many are calling for a cease-fire U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed back to the Middle East — seeking to contain the war between Israel and Hamas.

World Secretary Antony Blinken heads back to Israel as many are calling for a cease-fire Secretary Antony Blinken heads back to Israel as many are calling for a cease-fire Listen · 3:24 3:24 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed back to the Middle East — seeking to contain the war between Israel and Hamas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor