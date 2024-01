Matthew Perry / Lisa Kudrow : Fresh Air We remember actor Matthew Perry, who died last week at age 54. He spoke with Terry Gross in 2007 about auditioning to play Chandler Bing on Friends, and how overnight fame changed his life. And we'll listen back to our 2003 interview with his Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow, about her time on the show.



Justin Chang reviews Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola.

Fresh Air Matthew Perry / Lisa Kudrow Matthew Perry / Lisa Kudrow Listen · 47:10 47:10 We remember actor Matthew Perry, who died last week at age 54. He spoke with Terry Gross in 2007 about auditioning to play Chandler Bing on Friends, and how overnight fame changed his life. And we'll listen back to our 2003 interview with his Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow, about her time on the show.



Justin Chang reviews Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor