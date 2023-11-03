The News Roundup For November 3, 2023

House Republicans are set to put forward a bill to send aid to Israel to the tune of $14.3 billion. That money would come from significant cuts to the IRS, which has staffing and funding issues of its own.

Former President Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social this week, telling the judge in his fraud case playing out in New York to leave his children alone. Donald Jr. and Eric Trump are their father's co-defendants. Ivanka is not a defendant, however she is set to testify.

Idaho made its first "abortion trafficking" arrest this week. A mother and son were arrested and charged with kidnapping for taking an underage girl across state lines for an abortion without her parents' knowledge.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency is losing its aid workers as Israel continues to bomb Gaza. At least 70 of those workers have died in the attacks.

International leaders are looking to begin a peace process as the violence and humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens. President Joe Biden said he would try to start negotiations, but he was interrupted by protestors who claimed he was backing genocide against Palestinians. Lebanon Prime Minister Najib Mikati claims to have a peace plan as well.

The Panama Canal is cutting down on the number of ships allowed to pass through. The El Niño weather pattern is contributing to a drought in the country, causing the canal authority to slash the number of daily shipping slots from an already-reduced 31 to 25.

1A Guest Host Indira Lakshmanan guides us through this week's biggest headlines. Joining her for the domestic hour of the Roundup is HuffPost Reporter Arthur Delaney, National Political Correspondent for Axios Alex Thompson, and Senior Editor of Standards & Ethics at POLITICO Anita Kumar.

Joining the panel for the global edition of the News Roundup is journalist and author Emily Tamkin, Journalist-in-Residence at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service Elise Labott, and Senior News Editor at Al-Monitor Joyce Karam.

