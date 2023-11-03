Trumps in court, celebrities in costume, and SO many birds: It's the weekly news quiz

Enlarge this image toggle caption David Dee Delgado/Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum) David Dee Delgado/Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Hey Millennials! How well do you recall 2003? This week, you'll need to dredge up those memories to succeed at the quiz.

Seemingly apropos of nothing, there was a surprising amount of bird and bird-adjacent news, too. Plus, two Trump scions testified in a civil case, and a sassy Trump T-shirt slogan made it to the Supreme Court.

Can you get an 11/11? Depends on how well you've been paying attention to NPR. Ready, set, go!