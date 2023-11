Morning news brief President Biden sends Secretary of State Blinken to Israel. There's concern Lebanon's Hezbollah militants could enter Israel's war against Hamas. Jury finds Sam Bankman-Fried guilty of corruption.

Middle East Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:13 11:13 President Biden sends Secretary of State Blinken to Israel. There's concern Lebanon's Hezbollah militants could enter Israel's war against Hamas. Jury finds Sam Bankman-Fried guilty of corruption. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor