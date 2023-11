Disputes over the Israel-Hamas war have raised tensions on U.S. campuses From protests to violent threats, the Israel-Hamas war raised tensions on campuses. NPR's A Martinez talks to Kent State University administrator Eboni Pringle about free speech and student security.

