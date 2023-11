Israeli author considers land claims at the center of Israeli-Palestinian conflict NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Yossi Klein Halevi about what a nation-state means for Israelis and Palestinians. Halevi believes in a two-state solution, an independent homeland for Palestinians.

Middle East Israeli author considers land claims at the center of Israeli-Palestinian conflict Israeli author considers land claims at the center of Israeli-Palestinian conflict Listen · 6:48 6:48 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Yossi Klein Halevi about what a nation-state means for Israelis and Palestinians. Halevi believes in a two-state solution, an independent homeland for Palestinians. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor