Middle East Hezbollah leader's speech is expected to weigh in on the Israel-Hamas war Hezbollah leader's speech is expected to weigh in on the Israel-Hamas war Listen · 3:43 3:43 With each day Israeli troops fight Hamas in Gaza, there's increasing concern that Lebanon's Hezbollah militants could enter the war. There's already been sporadic fighting on Israel's northern border.