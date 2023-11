A love story in 2 parts: A couple who each lost a spouse find each other Christine Berro and Andy Keeler interviewed each other in 2007 shortly after their wedding. It was a second marriage for both. Sixteen years later, and still married, they came back to StoryCorps.

