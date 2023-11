FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is found guilty of all charges including fraud A jury in New York found the so-called crypt king guilty of securities fraud and six other criminal counts. Now, the founder of the crypto firm FTX could spend the rest of his life in prison.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is found guilty of all charges including fraud A jury in New York found the so-called crypt king guilty of securities fraud and six other criminal counts. Now, the founder of the crypto firm FTX could spend the rest of his life in prison.