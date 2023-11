Cornell cancels classes following antisemitic threats Cornell University canceled classes to acknowledge the "extraordinary stress" its campus has been under as one of its students is accused of making violent antisemitic threats against Jewish people.

Education Cornell cancels classes following antisemitic threats Cornell cancels classes following antisemitic threats Listen · 3:33 3:33 Cornell University canceled classes to acknowledge the "extraordinary stress" its campus has been under as one of its students is accused of making violent antisemitic threats against Jewish people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor