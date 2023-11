Taylor Swift's tour was a blockbuster in theaters. Hollywood is paying attention NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Mia Galuppo of The Hollywood Reporter about how Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour, has reignited interest in concert films from studios and musicians alike.

Movies Taylor Swift's tour was a blockbuster in theaters. Hollywood is paying attention Taylor Swift's tour was a blockbuster in theaters. Hollywood is paying attention Listen · 4:29 4:29 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Mia Galuppo of The Hollywood Reporter about how Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour, has reignited interest in concert films from studios and musicians alike. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor