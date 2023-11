Jeff Yang's new book is a 'cheer out loud' for the films that made Asian America NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with authors Jeff Chang and Preeti Chhibber about The Golden Screen: The Movies that Made Asian America. The book looks at films that have shaped Asian American identities.

Author Interviews Jeff Yang's new book is a 'cheer out loud' for the films that made Asian America Jeff Yang's new book is a 'cheer out loud' for the films that made Asian America Listen · 8:16 8:16 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with authors Jeff Chang and Preeti Chhibber about The Golden Screen: The Movies that Made Asian America. The book looks at films that have shaped Asian American identities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor