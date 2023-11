Hiring cooled significantly in October U.S. employers added 150,000 jobs in October — about half as many as the month before. Some cooling in the job market will be welcomed by the Federal Reserve.

Economy Hiring cooled significantly in October Hiring cooled significantly in October Listen · 3:22 3:22 U.S. employers added 150,000 jobs in October — about half as many as the month before. Some cooling in the job market will be welcomed by the Federal Reserve. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor