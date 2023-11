Meg Ryan rethinks the rom-com genre in her new film 'What Happens Later' NPR's Juana Summers speaks with actress and director Meg Ryan about her new movie, What Happens Later, in which former lovers get snowed in at an airport overnight.

Movie Interviews Meg Ryan rethinks the rom-com genre in her new film 'What Happens Later' Meg Ryan rethinks the rom-com genre in her new film 'What Happens Later' Listen · 8:15 8:15 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with actress and director Meg Ryan about her new movie, What Happens Later, in which former lovers get snowed in at an airport overnight. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor