Large carnivore ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant talks black bears and gummy bears : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Dr. Rae-Wynn Grant is a bear expert and one of the new hosts of Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom. She joins panelists Adam Burke, Maeve Higgins, and Tom Papa to talk bear attacks, gummy bears, and the strange joy of being squeezed by a boa constrictor.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

When Rae Wynn-Grant was growing up, her parents only allowed her to watch educational TV and nature shows, and their nefarious plan worked: She's become the nation's leading expert on large carnivores – Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! She's also one of the hosts of the reboot of Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom on NBC. She's faced down some of the biggest mammals in the world, but can she face our quiz?