Large carnivore ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant talks black bears and gummy bears

Enlarge this image Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

When Rae Wynn-Grant was growing up, her parents only allowed her to watch educational TV and nature shows, and their nefarious plan worked: She's become the nation's leading expert on large carnivores – Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! She's also one of the hosts of the reboot of Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom on NBC. She's faced down some of the biggest mammals in the world, but can she face our quiz?