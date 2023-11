The Supreme Court will hear a case on protecting domestic violence victims from guns Kate Ranta is one of those who filed a brief at the Supreme Court in support of gun restrictions in a case that will be heard next week. She was almost killed by her husband several years ago.

Law The Supreme Court will hear a case on protecting domestic violence victims from guns The Supreme Court will hear a case on protecting domestic violence victims from guns Listen · 5:25 5:25 Kate Ranta is one of those who filed a brief at the Supreme Court in support of gun restrictions in a case that will be heard next week. She was almost killed by her husband several years ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor