A new graphic memoir details illustrator Edel Rodriguez's escape from Cuba in 1980 Illustrator Edel Rodriguez fled Cuba with his family during the Mariel boatlift in 1980, a story he tells in his new graphic memoir, "Worm." He talks with NPR's Scott Simon about it.

Author Interviews A new graphic memoir details illustrator Edel Rodriguez's escape from Cuba in 1980 A new graphic memoir details illustrator Edel Rodriguez's escape from Cuba in 1980 Listen · 8:25 8:25 Illustrator Edel Rodriguez fled Cuba with his family during the Mariel boatlift in 1980, a story he tells in his new graphic memoir, "Worm." He talks with NPR's Scott Simon about it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor